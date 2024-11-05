Former footballer and manager Ryan Giggs has welcomed a new daughter with girlfriend Zara Charles.

The couple announced that they have welcomed their first child together after the new arrival was born at a Manchester hospital. Giggs, 50, and Charles, 36, also released that they had chosen the name Cora for the new baby girl.

The pair, who are believed to have been together since 2021, took the child on an outing after she was reportedly born on Friday, November 1. Photographs of the family were published by the Daily Mail, with a spokesperson for the couple saying: "Ryan and his partner Zara are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Cora Giggs who was born on Friday 1 November. They extend their warmest gratitude to all the amazing staff especially the midwives at Wythenshawe hospital."

Former Manchester united footballer and Wales manager Ryan Giggs has welcomed a new daughter with girlfriend Zara Charles. | Getty Images

It comes after Giggs’ relationships and home life hit the headlines a few years ago, with scandal hitting his former marriage to Stacey Cooke.

What happened between Ryan Giggs and his ex-wife Stacey Cooke?

Giggs married Cooke on September 7, 2007 and divorced ten years later. The couple share two children together, with his son, Zach Giggs, also becoming a footballer.

Their split came amid controversy for the ex-Premier League star, amid claims of extramarital affairs.

In 2011, it was revealed that Giggs had conducted an eight-year long affair with Natasha Lever, the wife of his brother Rhodri. The headline-grabbing scandal caused a huge family rift, with his brother and father subsequently speaking out against the star.

Rhodri has said that he has not spoken to his brother since just after the affair came to light, saying: “Eventually he got the courage to meet me three or four weeks after. It was at a friend's house, he said it was about sex, it wasn't this, feeling sorry for himself basically and telling me how his contract was crap with Reebok, it was the s******t contract in the world, bearing in mind he's getting paid a lot just to wear trainers and that's the s******t contract. Well you f***ing signed it you d***.”

He added: “He can ring me whenever he wants. I've moved on, I've got a new career working in schools. All the s*** that I've gone through in life, I've dealt with it on my own mostly.”

Giggs was also named as the footballer at the centre of a injunction which sought to stop the publication of his alleged affair with ex-Big Brother contestant Imogen Thomas in 2012. The footballer brought the injuction against The Sun, amid reports that it was due to imminently publish the claims.