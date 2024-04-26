Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Giggs is set to welcome his third child at the age of 50, according to reports. The retired Manchester United footballer and his model girlfriend Zara Charles, 36, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2021, is reportedly pregnant with their first child together, expected later this year.

Giggs, who has a son, Zach, 17, and a daughter, Libby, 19, from his previous marriage to Stacey Cooke, is said to have received blessings from his ex-wife who divorced him in 2017, as well as from their children, The Sun reported. A source disclosed to The Sun said: “Ryan was nervous about what his kids would think but they've got to know Zara over the last few years and really like her. They're happy because they know he's happy.

“But they've joked that he might struggle with the early mornings and lack of sleep. Ryan and Zara are thrilled at the prospect of becoming parents again, they have a very solid, loving relationship and are building a long-term future together.”

Stacey and Ryan split in 2017 when it was found that he had been having an eight-year affair with his brother's wife, Natasha. When the news came, members of his family cut relations with him, with his father claiming he was 'ashamed' of his son and his brother, Rhodri, making headlines for starring in a Paddy Power advertisement ridiculing the former Manchester United player.

The marriage survived the affair, as well as Ryan's affair with Big Brother star Imogen Thomas, but the couple split up in 2016. According to Leiper Gupta Family Lawyers, Ryan's divorce could have cost £20 million, but the couple's lawyers maintained they remained 'firm friends'. Ryan and Zara's announcement follows the former footballer's return to work as Director of Football at Salford City, the club he co-owns, after being cleared of abusing former lover Kate Greville in 2023.