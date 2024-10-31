TV comedian and Love Actually star Marcus Brigstocke has revealed in a candid new interview that he developed a ‘toxic’ porn addiction after cheating on his first wife.

The stand-up comedian made the shocking revelation during a sit-down interview on The hidden 20% podcast, telling host Ben Branson that his decision to cheat on his first wife, Sophie Prideaux sparked a downward spiral for the star. The couple, who married in 2001, split in 2013 after he cheated on her with his Spamalot co-star and ex-Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon.

Brigstocke said: "I did the most hurtful, chaotic, devastating thing I could think of, I had an affair which ended my marriage and there was two kids in the mix.

"The amount of shame I carried with that was huge, I didn't defend myself publicly. I carried the mess of that around with me, and it had led to a lot of very dysfunctional behaviour that I was in denial about.”

Comedian Marcus Brigstocke has revealed that he developed a "toxic" porn addiction after splitting from his first wife following an affair. | Getty Images

He added: "And, so I'd stayed sober from drugs, alcohol, and my compulsive eating disorder, but I had become addicted to porn.”

The comedian revealed that he “had no idea” that he had become hooked on porn, saying that he “thought I looked at a normal amount of porn”. Brigstocke explained: "The normal amount of porn today is not like a normal amount of porn... addicts now who have a porn addiction, most of them were addicted from about the age of 11 to something that no one knows about, that changes your brain chemistry.

"And there are so many people with different depths of addiction to porn. But porn is the most toxic and it's, it's changing an awful lot of young men."

He added that he had “fallen into a hole” watching the material, adding that he “wasn’t ashamed” of watching several hours worth of videos at a time. Brigstocke, who is now married to fellow comedian Rachel Parris and has one child with the star, said that finding help for the addiction was a “relief” and helped him find “clarity” in his life.

He added: "You realise keeping things secret, for an addict, it will kill you. One of the biggest things about recovery addition, is if you lie to the people who love you, it is impossible for you to feel the love that they have for you, because they express either directly or indirectly love for you and you go 'but you don't know what I did'. So addicts in their addiction are lonely, they're profoundly lonely."

The 51-year-old has previously opened up about the drug and alcohol addiction he had developed in his youth, which he tackled when he was just 17 years old. He also revealed that his weight dramatically dropped while in the throes of substance addiction, with the star shedding 13st in just nine months.

Brigstocke, who has not had a drink since he was 17 years old, told the podcast: "I went into a 12 step recovery for addiction when I was 17, I got sober when I was really young, I had a very very dramatic body change - I went from 24st to 11st in about nine months. I lost 13st in under a year as I turned 19.”