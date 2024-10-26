Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Joe Lycett has announced the birth of his son.

The 36-year-old posted a photo with his newborn on Instagram, jokingly saying hat fatherhood now leaves him “no excuse” to avoid appearing on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s parenting podcast.

In his lighthearted style, Lycett joked that he had “sold the rights to the interview and photos to car dealership magazine Auto Trader.” However, the announcement also carried genuine appreciation, as Lycett thanked Birmingham Women’s Hospital, where his son was born.

He wrote: “An appreciation post from me for the extraordinary @bham_womens hospital. My first encounter with them was years ago when they looked after a pal of mine through surgery, and then most recently when they masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son.

“The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses, and the ongoing care in the community. We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them, and I will be forever grateful for everything they’ve done.”

The comedian’s post was met with warm responses from fans, Birmingham Women’s Hospital, and Auto Trader, all joining in the celebration. Lycett also commented on his enthusiasm for fatherhood, stating, “I am LOVING being a dad, but sadly I think this now means I can’t get out of going on Rob and Josh’s f**king podcast.” Beckett and Widdicombe quickly replied, with Beckett saying, “Let’s talk,” and Widdicombe suggesting, “Next Friday?”

Lycett, known for his privacy, did not disclose his son’s name or details about his partner, whom he has previously referred to as “Denise” to maintain her anonymity. However, he hinted that his son would likely bear the Lycett surname, a name the comedian recently reverted to after briefly changing it to “Hugo Boss” in protest of a trademark issue.

Lycett has openly shared his journey with his pansexual identity, recently discussing the nuances of his sexuality with a former RuPaul’s Drag Race star. Lycett reflected on his early years, when he initially thought he might be gay, before realising his attractions were broader.

He often uses “bisexual” as a quick explanation, though he finds “pansexual” more accurate, explaining that he’s drawn to people beyond just their gender. For Lycett, attraction is nuanced and sometimes sparked by particular physical traits, like “a good torso” or “a lovely arm.”

He said: “Yeah, it doesn’t matter what the gender or whatever. And I don’t know why that is, but that is how it is. It’s a strange one because to me that suggests that sexuality is not just man, woman. So the intellectual side of me goes it’s pansexual, which means all. So, that’s how I feel about myself.”