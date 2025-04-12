Teddi Mellencamp: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has 50-50 chance of surviving cancer

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
A reality star has been told she has a 50 per cent chance of surviving cancer.

Teddi Mellencamp has stage 4 melanoma, which has spread to her brain and lungs, and has been asking her doctors about her survival chances.

The 43-year-old said on Nightline: “It’s one of my favourite things to ask is ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they often say 50/50. 50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50 percent of the time. I don’t want this.”

The reality star has recently been undergoing immunotherapy, which is a new, innovative form of cancer treatment - but doctors haven't been able to provide her with a clear idea of its success rate.Despite this, Teddi is determined to remain upbeat about her prospects.

RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on rumours that she had allegedly had affair. Photo: Getty Images
RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on rumours that she had allegedly had affair. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

She shared: "[The doctor’s] like, ‘No it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around so that’s how long the study has worked'. So that’s when I then try to find the positive."

Earlier this month, Teddi insisted that she's determined to "beat" cancer.

The reality star - who had tumours removed from her brain and lungs in February and March - made the comment in response to a message from one of her Instagram followers, who observed that stage 4 cancer "is terminal especially with metastasis".

The Instagram follower added: “Praying that Teddi heals and is an outlier.”

Teddi subsequently admitted to being saddened by the comments, describing it as "heart-breaking" to read.

Teddi - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - replied: "These kind of comments make me really sad. I know people are trying to help but heart breaking for me to read. (sic)"

Teddi remains convinced that she can overcome cancer. She said: "Of course I know the chances but I truly believe with my whole heart, I will beat this and watch my kids graduate."

Meanwhile, Edwin previously revealed that he's been "upfront" with their children about Teddi's health battle.

The TV star told Bravo: "I was upfront with them [about] what was going on. They got scared, obviously. They were concerned, but I tried my best not to sugarcoat it too much. I let them know, ‘Hey, there, there are some risks that come with this.’ I called it the way it was."

