TV star Teddi Mellencamp is putting on a brave face for the world as she battles Stage 4 cancer - but it heartbroken by comments she reads on social media.

The American television personality and podcast host has been very open about her health issues and has faced several operations in a bid to get rid of the cancer. She is best known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is the daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp.

The 43-year-old has been diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma, and recently had tumours removed from her brain and lungs. Documenting health updates on social media, she hit back in response to a message from one of her Instagram followers, who observed that Stage 4 "is terminal especially with metastasis".

The Instagram follower added: "Praying that Teddi heals and is an outlier."

Teddi subsequently admitted to being saddened by the comments, describing it as "heart-breaking" to read. Teddi replied: "These kind of comments make me really sad. I know people are trying to help but heart breaking for me to read. (sic)"

The reality TV star - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - remains convinced that she can overcome cancer. She said: "Of course I know the chances but I truly believe with my whole heart, I will beat this and watch my kids graduate."

Teddi has been receiving immunotherapy and radiation treatments since being diagnosed with cancer. And Edwin recently revealed that he's been "upfront" with their children about her health.

Edwin - who has been married to Teddi since 2011 - told Bravo: "I was upfront with them [about] what was going on. They got scared, obviously. They were concerned, but I tried my best not to sugarcoat it too much. I let them know, ‘Hey, there, there are some risks that come with this.’ I called it the way it was."

Edwin has been impressed by the resilience and maturity that their children have shown since receiving the news.

The 47-year-old TV personality observed that the kids haven't allowed the situation to distract them from their school work. He said: "I’ve been very impressed with them. They’ve still been doing great in school. They’ve been doing great in the sports."

What's more, Edwin has made a concerted effort to create a "normal" atmosphere at home. The TV star shared: "I’ve tried to just keep it consistent with them - kind of keep a normal life, have them continue to do what they’ve always done."