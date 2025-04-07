John Cena is set to return to the Elimination Chamber structure this weekend, but has he competed in there the most since the match was first devised? | WWE

John Cena has been a massive star in professional wrestling for over two decades, becoming a 16-time world champion in WWE. Beyond the ring, Cena has successfully ventured into acting and philanthropy, securing his status as a multifaceted entertainer. As he embarks on his retirement tour in 2025, fans are keen to understand the financial legacy of this WWE megastar. In this article, we’ll go into John Cena's net worth, WWE salary, current contract, and his wealth and assets.

John Cena's Net Worth

As of 2025, John Cena's net worth is estimated to be approximately $80 million (via Sportskeeda). This substantial fortune positions him among the wealthiest professional wrestlers, second only to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

John Cena WWE Salary

Throughout his WWE tenure, Cena has been among the organization's top earners. In 2018, he reportedly earned $10 million, surpassing Brock Lesnar as the highest-paid wrestler at that time. By 2023, his annual salary was around $8.5 million, with additional earnings of $500,000 for each main event appearance and a 5% share from merchandise sales. As of March 2025, Cena's annual salary is reported to be $12 million.

John Cena's Current Contract

In July 2024, during the Money in the Bank event, John Cena announced his intention to retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. Despite stepping away from active wrestling, Cena has signed a contract extension with WWE to remain involved with the company in various capacities beyond his retirement.

John Cena's Wealth and Assets

Beyond his earnings from wrestling and acting, Cena has amassed significant wealth through endorsements and investments. He has partnered with brands such as Gillette, Fruity Pebbles, Hefty, Capri Sun, and Honda, enhancing his income and public profile throughout the years.

Real Estate

Cena's real estate portfolio includes a mansion in Land O' Lakes, Florida, approximately 20 miles north of Tampa. He purchased the property in 2005 for $525,000, and it is now valued at around $4 million.

Cars

An automobile enthusiast, Cena boasts a collection of over 20 rare and customised cars. Notably, his first car was a 1989 Jeep Wrangler, which he purchased with his own earnings and has retained due to its sentimental value.