Jay North, who was best known for portraying comic book character Dennis The Menace on television, has died aged 73.

The star’s death was confirmed by long-time friend Laurie Jacobson and booking agent Bonnie Vent. They confirmed that North passed away on Sunday, April 6 at his home in Lake Butler, Florida after battling colon cancer.

Jacobson said in a Facebook post: “He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with ‘I love you with all my heart’.”

North first appeared in the 1959 series Dennis The Menace, adapted from the Hank Ketcham comic strip. The US series and comic strip share the same name with the Beano character in the UK, but the two are not related.

North was only six years old when he first appeared as the eponymous character. He would go on to appear in four series of the CBS sitcom, which also starred Joseph Kearns as his neighbour George Wilson, and Herbert Anderson and Gloria Henry, who played his parents.

The actor would go on to appear in shows such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Lucy Show, and The Simpsons. North also appeared in films including Maya (1966), The Teacher (1974) and Dickie Robert: Former Child Star (2003).

He is survived by his third wife Cindy and his three stepdaughters.