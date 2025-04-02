Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Patty Maloney also appeared in the Star Wars Holiday special and on the show Far Out Space Nuts.

Patty Maloney, the 3-foot-11 actress, who appeared in Little House on the Prairie, has passed away at the age of 89. Her brother Dave Myrabo revealed her death to The Hollywood Reporter. Patty Maloney passed away in hospice care in Winter Park, Florida, after suffering several strokes over the years.

Dave Myrabo told The Hollywood Reporter that “For a little person growing up in a big world, she did everything she wanted to do.” Patty Maloney was born on March 17, 1936, in Perkinsville in New York. When her father passed away when she was just seven, she was brought up in Winter Park, Florida by her mother Kay and stepfather Jerry.

After attending the University of Florida, she performed both with a carnival and with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and married Joseph Vitek in 1961. However, Joseph, who was a printer from Chicago, died of melanoma in 1968 and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Patty “was urged by friends to return to performing as a way to overcome her grief.”

Little House on the Prairie actress Patty Maloney dies at the age of 89 after several strokes. Little House on the Prairie, l to r: Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Sue Anderson, Melissa Gilbert, Lindsay Greenbush. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images) | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

Patty Maloney went on to play the alien Honk on the Sid & Marty Krofft family show Far Out Space Nuts and Chewbacca’s son, Lumpy, on the Star Wars Holiday Special. She recalled playing Lumpy in a 2008 interview and said: “I remember I was doing something on The Towering Inferno, doing a stunt on that, and I had to go over after shooting all day to Stan Winston’s for the face, because he did the head — he did the make-up and the electronics in the head.”

Scott Michaels, who calls himself ‘The Celebrity Death Guy’ on Instagram paid tribute to Patty on Instagram and wrote: “Big Sadness: I just got word that little Patty Maloney has died at 89. Patty, on the right was in Far Out Space Nuts, Mary Hartman and Don’t be Afraid of the Dark! Here we are with Sadie Corre from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Michael Gordon took to Instagram and wrote: “I think the greatest compliment that I could ever receive is when people say to me, ‘I forgot you were short.

“RIP Patty Maloney (1936-2025).”

Terry Castillo-Faass paid tribute to Patty on Facebook and wrote: “My heart is heavy and broken,” followed by a broken heart emoji. “This beautiful creature came into my life and I will never be the same without her.

“Miss Patty Maloney passed away this morning with her family. Patty was firstly feisty, talented, and a constant performer. It brings comfort to me to know she's with her mother and father and her sister Diane, whom she so deeply missed. Show them how entertaining looks like in heaven, my darling.

“Billy Barty and Jimmy Briscoe are waiting for you, time to give a benefit show, rest in paradise my darling Patty till we meet again, love Terry mouse.”