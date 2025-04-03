Johnny Tillotson: Poetry In Motion singer dies aged 86 after health battle as wife Nancy pays tribute to 'kindest man'
The musician was best known for his song ‘Poetry In Motion’, which was released in 1961 and topped the UK charts. The American singer-songwriter also saw chart success in his home country, scoring nine top-ten hits in the early 60s with his country and pop tunes.
His wife of 45 years, Nancy Tillotson, confirmed that her husband had passed away aged 86 in a statement to TMZ. She also confirmed that he died from complications with Parkinson’s Disease.
She posted a tribute to Johnny on her Facebook page, confirming that the musician passed away on Tuesday, April 1. Nancy said: “It is with a broken heart that I write to let you know that the sweetest, kindest man I ever met, Johnny Tillotson, left Earth for Heaven yesterday.
“He was my best beloved, champion of my realm, knight of my heart. Someone said that sometimes right in the middle of an ordinary life you get a fairytale. The day I met him I got mine.
“He was funny, generous, and kind. A gentleman through and through. He loved and was grateful to his fans, as he once said, ‘they made every dream I ever had come true’. Once again on his behalf I say thank you for that.”
Nancy said that Johnny was considered a “teen idol” in the 1960s and went on to pen hits such as ‘It Keeps Right On A Hurtin’, which was covered by 112 artists including Elvis Presley. Johnny, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, sold tens of millions of records worldwide and picked up two Grammy nominations throughout his career.
Nancy added: “Johnny will be missed every single day for the rest of my life. He was simply the best. With all the love I have in my heart for a wonderful man gone too soon from this world.”
