A bodybuilder and Netflix and Youtube star has died after he collapsed while running on a treadmill in the gym.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of 44-year-old Vittorio Pirbazari was announced by actor and filmmaker Said Ibrahim on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday April 2).

He paid tribute to Pirbazari, who he had met two years ago while working on a film together. He uploaded a video where he first told cameras he “didn’t know how to start”. But, he went on to say that although Pirbazari had "a lot of muscles" and looked "dangerous," he had a "soft heart." He told fans: "Vito had a soft heart like a ten-year-old, I swear to you."

He went on to say: "I got the sad news that he passed away yesterday and that really knocked me down and threw me completely off track [...] I wish the family a lot of strength. I wish his friends a lot of strength." Said added that he was "simply stunned" by the death of his friend.

Said later appeared to suggest that the fitness star died of a heart attack whilst on a treadmill, though his cause of death is yet to be officially announced.

Pirbazari had uploaded a selfie of himself on Instagram just days before his death. In the photo he showed off his physique as he had recently returned to his exercise regime after having to take time off due to an injury.

He said in the post: "Here's my current shape after 12 weeks without exercise or major physical activity. Of course, it's no comparison to before, but I'm on the right track given the circumstances. My torn chest is sagging a bit, of course." He went on: "I haven't been able to do much exercise-wise in the last 3 months, but I've stuck to my diet rigidly. Unfortunately, I've lost a lot of muscle, but it will all come back when I can get back on track in the fall."

The star concluded to say how pleased he was to get back to his usual fitness routine: "For now, I'm just happy to be back in the gym and am putting all my focus on leg training and cardio. I'm currently trying intervals on the treadmill, but since my legs aren't fully healed yet, I'm taking it slow. The only thing that's important to me right now is not to give up and let go, and to get better day by day, week by week."

In January he shared the news with his fans via his Instagram that he had experienced a pectoral muscle tear while doing bench presses. He said that he had to have his pectoral muscle reattached at the time. Then last month, amid his recovery, he announced that he had been in a near fatal car accident.

More recently, he stated that he was preparing to have his second pectoral muscle surgery in May this year. He shared in a post on March 23: "I'm feeling really good at the moment, and this week I'll slowly head back to the gym. First, some cardio, and if that goes smoothly, then slowly some leg training. It's been a good 12 weeks since I last worked out, and I really miss it."

Pirbazari survived the car accident he was involved in, but suffered a fractured vertebra, tissue damage, and needed stitches in both of his legs.

The star rose to fame as part of the Hardgainer Crew, a group of YouTuber fitness influencers. He also had his own channel, which had over 200,000 subscribers. He appeared in 2018 Netflix hit Dogs of Berlin. He leaves behind his girlfriend and young son, who was born in 2020.