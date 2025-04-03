Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gianna Buzzetta was with her boyfriend when the fatal accident took place.

Celebrity chef Gianna Buzzetta, 26, has tragically died after being hit by a rock whilst hiking with her boyfriend. Gianna Buzzetta and her boyfriend Connor Quinton had been hiking Makaleha Falls Trail in Kapaʻa, Kaua'i, Hawaii.

According to Hawaii News Now, “According to the Kauai Fire Department, the woman was hiking Makaleha Falls Trail in Kapaa on Sunday, March 23, when she was hit on the head by a falling rock.

First responders said they found her unconscious at the base of the falls, with labored breathing and heavy bleeding from an apparent head wound.”

After first responders found Gianna Buzzetta, she was airlifted to Wilcox Memorial Hospital and then on to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, but tragically succumbed to her injuries a day later.

Celebrity chef Gianna Buzzetta, 26, has died after being hit by a rock whilst hiking. Photo: GiveSendGo | GiveSendGo

Gianna Buzzetta had worked as a pastry chef at the Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie restaurant in Carlsbad, California. The restaurant paid tribute to Gianna on Instagram and wrote: “Jeune et Jolie is opening for dinner service on Monday, April 7th, to raise funds for the family of someone who was very dear to us, Gianna Buzzetta.

“Gianna was our former Pastry Chef, and our friend. She brought such joy, intensity, passion and love to this restaurant and to our team. Her sudden loss leaves all of us heartbroken, and searching for ways to be of help to her family.

“And so, we are doing the one thing we know how to do. We are coming together as a restaurant, and welcoming guests in to celebrate the relationships that give our lives meaning.

“Whether you knew Gianna or not, we hope you can join us to raise money for a truly wonderful family, in remembrance of a truly wonderful person.

“Our regular dinner menu and service will be offered, with proceeds from the evening going to the Buzzetta family.”

In response to the tribute, Caty Buzzetta wrote: “Humbly overwhelmed♥️,” whilst The Handmade Chef wrote: “Love you girl! Sending so many prayers to your fam✨🙏🏼” Kalei Buzzetta took to Facebook and wrote: “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the tragic loss of our sister, Ginna, in this unimaginable time, we are leaning on our faith, love and the kindness of others.

“If you feel called to help, please consider donating or sharing her fundraiser to support our family during this difficult time. Every prayer, share, and donation means the world to us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

A GiveSendGo page has been set up for Gianna Buzzetta which reads: “Her sudden passing has left a paralyzing and unimaginable void in the lives and hearts of her family, friends, and the culinary community that adored her.

“As her loved ones navigate this unfathomable loss, we are asking for your support to help the Buzzetta family cover the overwhelming financial burdens that come with such an unexpected tragedy.

The GiveSendGo page also read: “Gianna’s passion for life was evident in her love of family, friends, colleagues and those in need. She enjoyed volunteering at animal rescue shelters and desired happiness for others above herself. Recognizing, listening and assisting them to get help was important. Her quiet and often “spicy” resilience, determination, tenacity, intuitive insight and gentleness left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her crazy sense of humor lit up a room of laughter that was infectious.”