Award-winning Chef Charles Phan has died unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest at 62

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charles Phan’s family and the restaurant where he worked, shared the news of his tragic death in a statement on Instagram.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Phan was an award-winning chef who had his own Vietnamese restaurant Slanted Door in San Francisco, US. His family and the restaurant shared the news of his tragic passing on Instagram.

The post on Instagram read: “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of our beloved leader, visionary, and friend, Chef Charles Phan, due to cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to our community for your support and kindness. Please respect our privacy as we take the time to grieve. “For now, let’s honor Charles’ extraordinary life and legacy by keeping his spirit alive in the way we savor and share meals with one another—always family style.“With gratitude,The Phan Family & Slanted Door Group.”

Following the announcement of his death, others have posted their reaction to the news. Entrepreneur Wynn Austin wrote: “This is devastating!!!! Sending so much love and condolences to his family,” whilst another said: “We're in a state of shock and sadness. Sending sincerest condolences to his family and his team.”

According to the Slanted Door’s website, the restaurant “was born in 1985 with the goal of elevating vietnamese food to the next level- modern design, sustainable local ingredients, quality teas and wine pairings. The Slanted Door was quickly recognised and became too small to accommodate the reservation requests.”

Charles Phan was born in South Vietnam in 1962 and Charles was only 13 years old when he and his family fled the country after the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam and the fall of Saigon. After settling for a short time in Guam, they moved to San Francisco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Griff Williams paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “I’m gutted to hear about my friend Charles Phan passing away on Monday. Charles was the legendary leader behind the Slanted Door, he died unexpectedly on Monday night at the age of 62. His original Mission location did for Asian food what Chez Panisse had done for California cuisine. Many don’t know Charles, was an accomplished ceramicist and art lover.

He also said: “ For many years the Slanted Door hung the work of my friend Rex Ray in both their Mission St and Ferry Building locations. When Rex passed away in 2015, Charles came by the gallery and said he wanted to cater a selection of Rex’s favorite dishes for hundreds of attendees at his Memorial. He wouldn’t accept payment. He was a truly lovely man, a groundbreaking self taught chef who was generous, kind and caring. San Francisco is so much less today without him.”

Charles Phan went on to study architecture at the University of California in Berkeley, but according to CBS News, “eventually dropped out of school due to tuition hikes. He worked several jobs before deciding to pursue cooking with his own restaurant in San Francisco's Mission District.”

Charles Phan won the James Beard Award for Best Chef in California in 2004 and in 2024, his restaurant Slanted Door won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant.

Charles Phan also wrote two cookbooks, Vietnamese Home Cooking in 2012 and The Slanted Door in 2014, both books were published by Ten Speed Press.