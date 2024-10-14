Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 27-year-old pastry chef on a Disney cruise ship found hanging from a makeshift noose in her cabin could have been murdered, her parents have insisted.

Italian national Gessica Disherer was found dressed in just her underwear with a belt around her neck while the ship was docked in Puerto Rico in September last year.

Her family in Apulia, southern Italy, has never accepted the official US findings over her death. Now, it has emerged that they have hired a crack legal team to press prosecutors in Bari, Italy, to formally reopen an investigation into her death.

Her mother Patrizia told local media: "I don’t believe she would ever take her own life."

Local media reports say Gessica's family has recruited lawyer Pasquale La Ghezza, and leading criminologist Giancarlo Candiano to re-examine FBI evidence on her death.

A series of mystifying mismatches in the facts surrounding her death show, her family claim, that the FBI investigators simply took her death as an open-and-shut suicide case. Officially, Gessica was found on the floor with the broken belt still wrapped around her neck, but crime scene photos show the belt intact on a table nearby.

Gessica Disertore, 27, who died on a Disney Cruise on 27 September, 2023 | Giustizia per Gessica, NX/NF

Even the chair she was supposed to have used to stand on before hanging herself was discovered neatly placed under her desk.

Her face, they say, had apparently been punched several times, leaving her with bruises and a split lip. And, say her family, bruises on her arms, apparently ignored by the FBI, could have been caused by a killer restraining her.

Mum Patrizia said: "On her face, she had marks from what looked like punches with a split lip, and on her biceps, there were marks as if someone had gripped her too."

Her family, they say, weren't even allowed to see her body and when they arrived in Puerto Rico to identify her and all they were shown was a photograph.

Worse, after asking US officials to leave Gessica's body intact, they found it had been embalmed, destroying any forensic evidence of foul play.

The FBI investigation was, say her family, so shambolic that even who discovered her death is also in doubt.

Dad Michele said: "We don’t even know who found my daughter’s body."

Criminologist Giancarlo Candiano says an Italian autopsy found only that Gessica had died from "violent asphyxiation" but added: "The evidence was partly polluted."

Now he wants the FBI and Disney to release CCTV footage of the hours leading up to Gessica's death and the statements of a boy she had been dating on the ship.

Her brother, Luigi, who spoke to Gessica in a phone call a few hours before she died, said: "She was as happy as ever."

