BBC star Monica Galetti is currently appearing on MasterChef: The Professionals and is also known for presenting the show Amazing Hotels.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MasterChef star Monica Galetti shared the news that her father had passed away on Instagram. She wrote: “Yesterday, my brothers and sister bid farewell to our much loved Dad. It wasn’t the trip we had planned for Samoa - but blessed we are together.

“We thank God that you were the one sent to be ours.

“The best Dad we could have ever wanted.

Ia Manuia lau malaga Dad, Alofa tele atu ia Mama.”

Following Monica Galetti’s tribute to her father, many stars shared their condolences with her. MasterChef and TV judge John Torode wrote: “Sending all our love. So sorry. Our prayers are with you all,” whilst television presenter Lisa Snowdon wrote: “I’m so sorry Monica. Beautiful words Monica and you can see there was and will always be so much love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Vorderman wrote: “There is so much love in those pictures… so much, “followed by a red heart emoji whilst Fred Sireix left a red heart emoji as his comment. Other fans also shared their thoughts with Monica and one wrote: “How awful. It was obvious Monica what your dad meant to you and how much you respected him. He will most definitely live on in both you and your beautiful daughter’s image. Hope you have all the love and support you need.”

When it comes to her personal life, Monica Galetti has been married to David Galetti for 20 years. The couple met when he joined London restaurant Le Gavroche as a sommelier, Monica was working there at the time as a pastry chef. She spoke about their romance on Desert Island Discs and revealed that "I was in the pastry and he used to always knock on the window to say 'Hello'. He said he knew he was in love with me when he first saw me though. That's what I tell everyone - he fell in love with me at first sight."

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in July of this year and Monica shared a photograph of their big day with the caption: “Here’s to another beautiful 20yrs of “La vie dansante” avec mon coeur 🤍”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica and David share an 18-year-old daughter, Anais. Until recently they were the owners of restaurant Mere, which was located in London’s Fitzrovia. However, unfortunately the restaurant closed their doors in April of this year.