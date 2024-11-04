Rapper Nawlage 2k5’s death was revealed by his friend DJ Kid Star, known as Mr 750 Himself on Instagram.

Rapper Nawlage 2k5’s friend DJ Kid Star took to Instagram to share a photograph of his late friend and wrote: “Rip My Brother Nawlage 2k5 🙏”

DJ Kid star also posted another Instagram post about Nawlage 2K5’s funeral service, which he revealed is taking place on Wednesday November 6th between 5pm and 8pm. Following this post, many fans paid tribute to the rapper. One wrote: “Nawlage... I don't even know where to start.. my childhood passed on

“when you did... the music you made was amazing, and the point was to have fun, spread love, and bring people together... we all came together to say see you later, this isn't a goodbye. Your music touched so many, created memories for people that will last a lifetime. I grew up listening to your music, a party isn't a party without you Nawlage.. this is a 2k5 world fr

“As we move forward your name will follow along. Legends never die dios te

“bendiga and my condolences to everyone who is involved with Nawlage and may the lord protect you guys. "

"...hold on tight and

don't let go"

Another fan wrote: “Smh never meet in person but i meet a lot of people through ur music and everybody dancing ,was the best time of my life 🙌😢 this is sad 😔 God bless your soul, im sorry for ur loss to family and close friends.”

According to The Express Tribune, “Known for his versatile contributions across Dancehall, Hip Hop, Latin, and R&B, Nawlage began his career as a recording artist before transitioning to production. Espinosa was celebrated for his high standards, quick project turnarounds, and influence across major U.S. music scenes. He worked in cities like Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Tampa, and internationally in Toronto, collaborating with prominent artists.

Although the rapper’s professional name was Nawlage 2k5, he was born Aquiles Espinosa. Nawlage was best known for his tracks such as ‘Husband or Wife’ with French Montana as well as ‘By Your Side’ featuring True’ly Young, 'and My Ex Ain't Sh*t' with Young Ash and Mic V.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known Nawage 2k5’s cause of death.