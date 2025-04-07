Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former bodyguard to David and Victoria Beckham has been found dead following a massive police search in Spain.

Ex-Royal Marine Craig Ainsworth’s mum Sally revealed the tragic news in a weekend social media post after launching an urgent appeal for information about the missing war veteran. She went public with her SOS appeal after revealing Craig, who was suffering post-traumatic stress disorder, had “posted a last message on Facebook to say goodbye” and said police were focusing their search for him in Alicante and the Barcelona area.

In an update on Saturday (5 April) Sally confirmed the gut-wrenching news of his death. She said: “Craig has been found. With the greatest sadness the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD.” She went on to publish a photo of him in military uniform, saying simply: “RIP Craig.”

Craig, believed to have been aged 40 when he died, worked for the Beckhams from 2013 to 2015 when they lived in London’s Holland Park. He spoke about the couple after Netflix series Beckham came out, saying: “David was charming. Victoria kept to herself, she would be with the kids or working. With the spotlight they have been under, their kids are well-behaved. To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right.”

The former Marine, from Enfield, north London, was hired to protect the Beckhams via US security firm Gavin De Becker. He had to pass tests including being pepper-sprayed in the eyes and tackling an MMA fighter in the dark. And before joining the Beckhams, he had to sign a 50-year Non Disclosure Agreement – one of 183 newspapers reported at the time he had inked.

Craig also protected Hollywood A-listers including Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was not immediately clear where exactly he had been found and what the circumstances of his sad passing were.

Middlesex University professor Linda Duffy wrote in an online tribute: “I'm so sorry for your loss Sally. Condolences to all the family. Thank you for your service Craig. A brave Royal Marine.”