1000-Lb Sisters stars Amy and Tammy Slaton are mourning the loss of their cousin Katie Slaton, who has died of a rare cancer at the age of 37.

Katie had been battling stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer, which she was diagnosed with earlier this year.

She was known to fans of the TLC series 1000-Lb Sisters as she made several appearances n the show. The news of Katie’s death was shared by Amy and Tammy’s sister Amanda Halterman earlier this week on social media.

“It [is] with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this. My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday. She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely,” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued: “She was the life of the party and my best friend. I know both our grandparents and friends was there to welcome you home. Please pray for my aunt, uncle and cousins but mostly for the babies and for Natalie - Katie’s partner - to be strong.”

Amanda concluded her emotional tribute by adding: “Please pray for everyone whom loves her. Thank you all who has come out and supported her.”

Fans left messages of condolence on the post. One said: “I’m so sorry for your loss,” alongside a heart emoji. A second said: “A big hug. I know that feeling all too well. God bless you and your family.” A third added: “Cancer sucks.”

Back in January, Tammy told fans of Katie’s cancer battle and shared a link to a GoFundMe page that had been set up by a friend at the time to help pay for her medical expenses.

'Y'all, I'm so sorry to be asking a big favour like this, but if anyone can help, even if it's a dollar would help my cousin out so much,' the reality star wrote at the time. She continued: “She has been on my show, but this is something new; our family just found out about her having cancer. Even if you can't donate, [all I] ask is for you to pray… anything and everything is greatly appreciated not only by [my cousin], but myself and my siblings.”

Katie's longtime girlfriend Natalie Gerrick Bailie kept friends and supporters updated on her condition online, saying at the time that she had started chemotherapy. We are so thankful that her symptoms are improving,' she wrote in a February 19 Facebook post.

She added: “Both our families have been so great throughout this whole process. We could not get through this without you! Thank you everyone for the thoughts and prayers!”

Katie’s death comes just over two years after the Slaton sisters faced another tragedy. In July 2023 Tammy's husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the age of 40. He died from “complications of super morbid obesity”, according to his autopsy report.

Tammy and Amy first shot to fame after appearing on 1000-lb Sisters back in 2020.