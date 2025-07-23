1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has proudly showed off the results of her 500-pound weight loss in new photos where she looks unrecognisable.

The reality television star shared a series of recent selfies on TikTok, including one of her wearing black shapewear.

1000-lb Sisters follows sisters Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton, from Kentucky, United States, as they attempt to lose weight via various means including weight loss-surgery.

In season one of the show, which aired in 2000, Tammy weighted 725 pounds (around 51 stone). In the five years since the show aired, viewers have watched Tammy undergo bariatric surgery, get married to Caleb Willingham, cope with her new husband’s death a short time after their marriage, come out as pansexual, recover from skin removal surgery and then reveal her engagement to partner Andrea Dalton after keeping their relationship a secret for three years.

At the start of the fifth season, which aired earlier this year, Tammy told viewers about her weight loss. “When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238,” she said. She has previously been open about her decision to have bariatric surgery in 2022, which helps people to lose weight by altering the digestive system.

Following her surgery, Tammy was left with lots of excess skin and underwent skin removal surgery earlier this year, where over 15 pounds of excess skin were removed from her chin, arms, and lower stomach. Now, she’s proudly shown off the results.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been documenting her weight loss journey with viewers of the show for the last five years. Photo by TLC. | TLC

Another photo she posted showed her making a peace sign, wearing a flowy yellow top and love heart printed jeans.

In the comments, fans expressed how proud they were of Slaton for all of the progress she’s made throughout the seven seasons of the TLC show. One person said: “Absolutely loving this era of Tammy.”

A second fan said: “So proud of how far you have come I know I'm a complete stranger but I followed your journey and If you don't hear it enough than I want to say your beautiful and have come along way.” A third wrote: “I love your show soo much, i have been watching since day 1 and its soo incredible to see how far you have come. Keep slaying queen.”

Before they became reality stars, Amy and Tammy posted vlogs and product reviews on YouTube, where they gained a large following. Amy does still sometimes post videos online.