Kelsey Bateman had appeared as a contestant on Bret Michaels’ reality show Rock of Love.

Reality star Kelsey Bateman has died ‘unexpectedly’ at 39, she was best known for appearing on the show Rock of Love. The reality show Rock of Love was an American television dating game show, featuring Bret Michaels, the lead singer from the band Poison.

Kelsey Bateman appeared on the third and final season of Rock of Love, which aired in 2009 on the channel, VH1. Kelsey Bateman was 21 when she appeared on the show and was from Utah.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known the cause of Kelsey Bateman’s death, but family sources told TMT that she had passed away recently. Fans have been paying tribute to Kelsey Bateman on social media.

One fan wrote: “Such heartbreaking news 💔 Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman, best known for her time on Rock of Love Bus with Bret Michaels, has tragically passed away at the young age of 39. Fans will remember her bold personality, memorable one-liners and the way she brought raw honesty and emotion to the show.

“Though her time on television was brief, she made a lasting impact on viewers and became a part of a reality TV era many people still look back on with nostalgia. Her unexpected passing has left family, friends and fans in shock as tributes pour in online.

Rest in peace, Kelsey. You will be missed, but never forgotten.”

Bret Michaels has not commented on the passing of Kelsey Bateman. After Kristi Lynn Gibson appeared on his reality show Bret Michaels: Life aAs I Know It, the couple got engaged but they did not marry and their relationship ended.

In 2010, the Poison musician Bret Michaels suffered a brain haemorrhage that nearly killed him, he also had to have surgery the following year to repair a hole in his heart. Bret has two daughters, Raine and Jorja and told Redbook magazine in 2011 that “When the doctors said chances were slim that things would turn out good for me, all I could think about was you and Jorga and your mom, and not getting to see you girls get married- that made me fight. You two saved my life spiritually.”