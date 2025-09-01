Ben Arnet leaves behind his wife Nicole and ten-year-old daughter after his sudden death at 43.

Tributes have been paid to sports anchor Ben Arnet who has died of a suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 43. The Mizzou School of Journalism paid tribute to Ben on Instagram and wrote: “Remembering KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet, BJ ‘03, who died today in Columbia. He was 43.

“The Missouri School of Journalism and KOMU has lost a veteran sportscaster, a dedicated mentor and a consummate colleague in Ben Arnet," Dean David Kurpius said. "In addition to being a beloved voice in the community as KOMU-TV’s sports director, Ben was a key part of KOMU’s annual tradition of Friday Night Fever, during which he would help students coordinate coverage of high school football games all over mid-Missouri.

“Students often cite that experience — and Ben’s enthusiastic guidance — as a highlight of their college careers. He will be dearly missed.”

In response to the tribute, one person wrote: “Sending love to the KOMU, J-school, and Arnet families. May his memory be a blessing,” whilst another said: So unspeakably tragic and heartbreaking. 💔🙏”

Tributes paid to sports anchor Ben Arnet after he died from a suspected cardiac attack. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Ben’s family which reads: “As a family friend to Ben and Nicole, I felt the call to start a GoFundMe to support this sweet family during this unimaginable time.

“On Aug. 28th, at the age of 43, my longtime friend Ben Arnet passed away after an unexpected suspected cardiac event. He leaves behind his wife Nicole and their 10 year old daughter, Lyla. As the KOMU Sports Director, and a proud Hickman High and MU Graduate,

“Ben has been a very involved and important part of our Mid-Missouri community for decades. He delivered exceptional coverage of Friday Night Fever, Hoops Extra, Mizzou football and more. His love of sports was matched only by his love for his family. All donations will go to support them at this time.”

The news of Ben Arnet’s death at the age of 43 was shared by his colleagues at KOMU, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri, USA. During the broadcast, news anchor Taylor Freeman said: "This is not easy news to report," and "It'll take time to process." The station also revealed on air that they had “some very sad and shocking news to share.”

In the KOMU 8 News broadcast, the three broadcasters who shared the news of Ben Arnet’s unexpected death, looked visibly shocked, with one holding back tears.