According to reports, TV news anchor Celeste Wilson reportedly died of a heart attack.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV news anchor Celeste Wilson has died suddenly at the age of 42, according to reports, she passed away from a heart attack. Celeste Wilson had only recently joined WAPT which is an ABC-affiliated television station serving the Jackson, Mississippi, area, USA.

16 WAPT News took to social media to share the news about Celeste Wilson and wrote: “We have very sad news. Our colleague, Celeste Wilson who recently joined WAPT as our weekend anchor, has passed away. All of us are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and our thoughts are with Celeste’s family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domonique Benn of KSLA paid tribute to Celeste on Facebook and wrote: "Prayers for family, friends and coworkers of Celeste Wilson. She worked at our sister station in Monroe, LA, before recently taking a job in Jackson, MS.”

Tributes have been paid to TV news weekend anchor Celeste Wilson who has died suddenly at 42. Photo: D. Celeste Wilson/Facebook | D. Celeste Wilson/Facebook

KNOE 8 News also paid tribute to Celeste on Facebook and wrote: “KNOE IS mourning the unexpected death of our former reporter, Dorothea Cleeste Wilson. Our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

In response to this post, one fan wrote: “We all take life for granted. A young beautiful woman has gone home to be with the Lord, I’m praying for her family.”

Lydia Wright-Hamilton took to Facebook and wrote: “I can’t stop the tears from flowing and the memories from flooding my mind. I’ve been trying to find the words… knowing that words are inadequate at a time like this. D. Celeste Wilson was not only a cherished cast member but also a truly valuable friend to me. For the past 10 years she performed in my plays and films, always embracing the vision and faithfully giving all. #Devoted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia also wrote: “She was beautiful on and off the camera. I will miss this powerful, gifted and God-fearing woman. Well Done my sister. You pursued your assignments with passions and achieved that that you set out to accomplish. I am so grateful that the Lord allowed our paths to come together. RiP.”

After Celeste Wilson earned a master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, she joined the TV station KNOE in 2020 and her most recent job was for Louisiana Public Broadcasting and WAPT.