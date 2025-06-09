The news of Patricia Fuenmayor’s death was shared on Instagram.

Despierta America took to Instagram to share the passing of their correspondent Patricia Fuenmayor. The post read: "We deeply regret the passing of Patricia Fuenmayor, our colleague and correspondent in New York. May she rest in peace."

Following the announcement of her death, Patricia Ramos who has 151K followers on Instagram, wrote: “How come God? What happened to Patricia,” whilst TV anchor Elyangelica Gonzalez said: “What a great pain Patricia! May God receive you in his holy glory, give strength to your family and comfort your beloved children. The sky today is much prettier with your arrival.”

Patricia Funemayor had 211K followers on Instagram and on January 1, she shared a photograph with her family at Christmas and wrote: “Happy 2025!!!🥂May this new year bring a thousand blessings to your homes... Health, Well-being, Joy and Abundance... From my family to yours... Happiness✨🙏🏼.”

Following her death, many fans have taken to her Instagram to share their disbelief at her death. One wrote: “I can’t believe this,” followed by broken heart emojis whilst another said: “I’m so sorry Patricia Fuenmayor’s family, may the Holy Spirit of the Eternal comfort and embrace you, help you in the most difficult moments.”

According to the website, Noticias de Aqui, “The charismatic host, who contributed to the Univision programs Despierta América and Edición Digital, died early today after a tough battle with cancer.”

In honour of Valentine’s Day, Patricia Funemayor posted photographs of herself kissing husband Jorge Safar Perez and often shared pictures of her family and fashion. Edinson Jose Calderon Perez took to Facebook to pay tribute to Patricia and wrote: “With deep pain, we bid farewell to our dear Patricia Fuenmayor, our beautiful queen, model, mother, journalist, friend and a great Venezuelan!!

“A passionate woman, professional and always dedicated to her informative work, and you want to always be present and collaborate in any way!!

Thank you, Patricia, for your light, your delivery and your smile!!

We will always remember you, that GOD! Have you in his Glory.”