Vibhu Raghave, who was in his late 30s, has lost his three year battle with colon cancer.

TV actor Vibhu Raghave has tragically died after losing his three year battle with colon cancer. He was known for his roles on TV in India and will be best remembered for his part as Saurav in the drama Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

Actress Saumya Tandon shared the news of his passing on her Instagram and wrote: “My beautiful friend @vibhuzinsta…is with angels now. Left us last night.

“Vibhu you were beautiful .

“Inside and out.

“You taught me how to smile even when everything was falling apart.

“How to hold on to light when the world felt dark.

TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies after battling colon cancer. Photo: vibhuzinsta/Instagram | vibhuzinsta/Instagram

“You were a fighter till the very end — a real warrior.

“Even when people gave up hope, you kept going. You never stopped.

“We had plans, Vibhu.

“We wanted to make videos… to talk about everything you were feeling.

“We thought we had time.

“We didn’t.

“And now all I’m left with is your voice in my head, your smile, and all the love you gave me.

“I’ll miss you forever.

“I really will.

“Life is so damn short.

“I’m going to try to live it like you did — fully, fiercely, with heart.

“To be the best version of myself, every single day.

“Thank you for being my friend.

“Thank you for the light, the love, the laughter.

“And thank you — truly — to every single person who contributed, prayed, and gave Vibhu a fighting chance.I’m forever grateful to you all. 🙏❤️.”

In response to her post, Onkar Kulkarni wrote: “You guys have been such good friends to him. Always caring and always there around him. Om Shanti.”

In November 2022, Vibhu took to his Instagram and wrote: "This picture sums up my life this year. Lemme explain; Because of six months of chemotherapy with the most toxic drug in the world I’m experiencing many side effects and one of them is neuropathy. It happens when the nerve endings in your hands n feet die and u lose sensation, sensitivity and some motor control in hands n feet, so doing simple tasks like writing , typing , buttoning shirt, tying shoe laces, eating, keeping hands steady becomes very challenging.

“Here I am trying to take a picture (a very basic thing nowadays) and my friend is stabilising my shaky hand by supporting underneath. I couldn’t have taken a clean picture without this support. And that’s my life this year, me trying to live a normal life and you all being my stabiliser my support which makes my shaky life a bit more stable and normal. So thanks y’all for being there and adding so much to each moment of my life.

I have no idea how long this journey remains for me to get outta this crisis but your presence gives me assurance that all will be fine in the end. #CancerStories pic : @arp.go

“No I’m not taking a selfie 🤣😝.”

When is Vibhu Raghave’s funeral?

The funeral for Vibhu Raghave has already taken place and the Hindustan Times reported that “TV actor Vibhu Raghave, who passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 2, was cremated on Tuesday afternoon. His funeral was attended by his family members, close friends and members of the TV industry. Actors like Mohitt Maalik, Anjali Anand, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Addite Malik and Nakuul Mehta were spotted at the cremation ground, paying last respect to Vibhu. Mohitt and Addite looked inconsolable at the last rites.”