British actor Prentis Hancock’s family confirmed his death on his Facebook page.

Prentis Hancock who appeared in Doctor Who, has died at the age of 83. His family confirmed his passing on his Facebook page and wrote: “The Hancock family wish to announce the passing of Prentis, who died peacefully in hospital surrounded by his sister, niece and daughter on Friday 30th May. The family request privacy at this time.”

Following the announcement of Prentis Hancock’s death, his family have been inundated with condolences. One fan wrote: “Very sorry to hear this. Sincere condolences to the family,” whilst another wrote: “Awful Sad News- Prentis was a Great Actor and a Lovely Gentleman 💔.”

Prentis Hancock will be best remembered for appearing in Doctor Who from 1970 to 1978 and also starred as Deputy Commander Paul Morrow in the cult classic series Space: 1999. Prentis Hancock also appeared in Z-Cars, The Professionals, The Bill, The New Avengers, Secret Army and Return of the Saint, and The Bill. When it comes to movies, he starred in the film adaptation of The Thirty-Nine Steps in 1976.

The Doctor Who Appreciation Society on Facebook paid tribute to Prentis and wrote: “DWAS is saddened to hear of the passing of actor Prentis Hancock. Prentis made memorable appearances in Spearhead from Space, Planet of the Daleks, Planet of Evil and The Ribos Operation. He was also well known for his role as Paul Morrow in the first series of Space:1999.

“Over the years, he attended a number of DWAS conventions, including The Capitol 3, He was always generous with his time and happy to share stories from his time on the series. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Fiona Moore also took to Facebook and wrote: “Tragic news. I’d met Prentis on occasion at cons and media events and will miss him.” Matthew Atkinson also wrote: “Prentis Hancock has left us. Those of you of a certain age will remember him from Space: 1999, Dr Who and a host of other TV work.

“You may also remember this funny BT advert from way back playing General Custer.” Matthew Atkinson shared clips from the advert and photos from a convention in Leeds in 1987.

Mary Fall Wardell also shared her memories of Prentis on Facebook and wrote: “My sister Susan told me that the actor Prentis Hancock passed away on May 30th. My favorite memory of him is of the day he rode in my car at Boston’s Logan Airport going from the International terminal to a domestic terminal where we met up with a group of friends heading to a Space 1999 con. I got a picture of him with my friends before they took off and I started home.”