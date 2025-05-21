Actor Michael McStay, who appeared in Coronation Street and Doctor Who throughout his storied career, has died aged 92.

His representative confirmed his death on Tuesday, May 20. They said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing and talented writer, whose career across stage, screen and radio spanned over six decades."

McStay’s final performance on screen came in the ITV soap Coronation Street. He portrayed Alan Hoyle in 17 episodes of the show in 2011, taking up the role from John Woodvine.

Doctor Who and Coronation Street actor Michael McStay has died aged 92. | Facebook

The actor was previously bets known for his role in detective crime series No Hiding Place. McStay appeared in 81 episodes of the show, in which he played Detective Sergeant Perryman.

Im 1976, McStay appeared in Doctor Who as Derek Moberly. He appeared in the two-part The Seeds Of Doom story alongside legendary 4th Doctor, Tom Baker.

His other notable screen credits include roles in The Avengers, The Bill, a brief appearance in EastEnders, and The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.

Tributes have been paid to McStay by fans of his work. One Corrie fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Sad to see that Michael McStay has passed away. Absolutely adored him in Corrie as Alan Hoyle in the John Stape storyline. Both him and the late Jean Fergusson were brilliant in the basement episodes.”

Another fan of McStay said: “RIP Michael McStay. I had the great pleasure of meeting him twice, last time in April 2024. Such a lovely man, witty & on the ball in his 90's.”