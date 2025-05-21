George Wendt, who was best known to audiences for his role as Norm Peterson in the 1980s US sitcom Cheers, has died aged 76.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor died on Tuesday morning (May 20), peacefully in his sleep. His death was confirmed by his family via publicity firm The Agency Group.

His family said in a statement: “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendt is best known to audiences for his portrayal of beer-loving Norm Peterson in all 275 episodes of the celebrated sitcom Cheers. He starred in the Boston-set show alongside Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman and Kelsey Grammer among many others, and earned himself six consecutive Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from 1984 until 1989.

George Wendt, former star of US sitcom Cheers, has died aged 76. | Getty Images for Turner

Wendt went on to have a successful stage career after Cheers ended. He appeared as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray in a Broadway production in 2007. He would also go on to star in productions such as 12 Angry Men, Death of a Salesman, The Odd Couple, Never Too Late, Funnyman, and Elf.

Tributes have poured in for the late actor. Cheers co-star Ted Danson said he was “devastated” by the new of Wendt’s passing, adding: "I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Rhea Perlman called Wendt “the sweetest, kindest man I ever met”. She told People Magazine: "As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the cr** out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn't hurt. What a guy! I'll miss him more than words can say."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheers Boston, the real-life bar that inspired the show, also paid tribute on Instagram. The bar said in a statement: "George wasn't just an actor - he was a symbol of comfort, laughter, and that familiar feeling of walking into a place where everybody knows your name. To George: thank you for the laughs, the memories, and the legacy you leave behind. You'll always have a stool at our bar."