A reality TV star has died at the age of 55 after reportedly battling stage four stomach cancer.

Ben Rathbun, who starred on season five of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, died yesterday (Monday May 19).

The reality star died at his home in Greencastle, Indiana, United States, according to TMZ. No official cause of death has been confirmed, but he had reportedly been battling stage four stomach cancer for the last few months, after being diagnosed at the end of 2024.

His final hours were spent with his loved ones surrounding him, an unnamed family source told the publication.

Ben, who was 52 at the time he appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off in December 2021, was best known for the online relationship he developed with his South American girlfriend Mahogany Roca, who was aged 22 and 30 years his junior.

Rathbun's relationship appears to have been a success story for the show as just over two years later, in February 2024, Ben and Mahogony appeared on an episode of the follow-up spin-off 90 Day Diaries to reveal that they had gotten married a few months earlier.

Ben Rathbun, who starred on season five of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, has died aged 55. Photo by TLC. | TLC

The couple were reportedly still together at the time of his death. She was among the family members by his side in his final hours, according to the family source.

At the time that Ben appeared on the show, viewers doubted that he and Mahogony would ever meet as they worried he was actually being catfished. But, these worries turned out to be unfounded as the pair did finally meet and take their romance from the online world to the real world.

Mahogany Roca, now aged 25, married Ben Rathbun, who was 30 years her senior, after they met on 90 Day Fiancé in 2021. Photo by X/Mahogany Roca. | X/Mahogany Roca

Their path to love was not completely smooth, however, as Ben had an awkward first meeting with Mahogany when he flew to Peru to see her. This was after he learned that his new love was only 22 when she had told him she was 24. There was then the issue that her parents disapproved of their daughter dating a much older man.

But, they obviously overcame their hurdles as not long after they were engaged. It’s reported that Mahogany’s parents had also given the couple their blessing.

In a YouTube video posted in 2022, the couple spoke about their engagement, which took place on one of Ben's trips to see Mahogony in Peru. Ben popped the question at the same restaurant where they met in person for the very first time.

'I just asked her to be my wife and she said…' Ben said in the video, with Mahogany adding, 'Yes’. They tied the knot in a beachfront civil ceremony the following year.