Countess Marianne Bernadotte, who celebrated her 100th birthday in July of last year, was the oldest member of the Swedish royal family.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been pouring in for Countess Marianne Bernadotte, who has died at the age of 100. Swedish Violin soloist Christian Svarfvar paid tribute to her on Instagram and wrote: “Many of us have a lot to thank Marianne Bernadotte for. Not only for her elegance, strength and glow - but for her deeply known commitment to young artists.

“Marianne was a dear friend for many years. Always curious. Always be generous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the Bernadotte Art Awards and her artist fund, she has carried forward generations of young creators.

“I am deeply grateful for all the conversations we had, and for the support You also gave me.

“The fact that she became 100 years old is obvious - she carried the time with such dignity.”

Countess Marianne Bernadotte has died in her sleep at the age of 100, was she an actress before her marriage? The Countess attended the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Hello! magazine reported that “The news was confirmed by the Swedish palace who paid tribute to Marianne. In a statement, they highlighted her work on supporting causes that offered research and care for people living with conditions like dementia, paediatric eye care and disabilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was Countess Marianne Bernadotte?

Countess Marianne Bernadotte was married to Count Sigvard Bernadotte who passed away in 2002. According to the Swedish Royal Court’s website, “Until his marriage to the German Erica Patzek in 1934, he held the titles Prince of Sweden and Duke of Uppland. His marriage to Erica Patzek was dissolved in 1943.

“The following year, he married the Dane Sonja Robbert. They divorced in 1961. Sigvard Bernadotte's third wife, whom he married in 1961, was Marianne Lindberg.”

Before marrying the Count in 1961, Marianne Bernadotte, the then Marianne Lindberg had been an actress. She had three children with Gabriel Tchang, the son of the Chinese Ambassador to Sweden but the couple divorced in 1957.

In 1947, Marianne married Gabriel Tchang, the son of the Chinese Ambassador to Sweden, having three children Robert, Richard and Marie before divorcing in 1957. Marianne is survived only by her daughter Marie, her son Robert passed away in 2012 at 64 and her son Richard died as a child at only two years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Marianne Bernadotte’s daughter Marie, her mother passed away peacefully at her nursing home in Gärdet in Stockholm. In 1985, along with Gina Lollobrigida, Princess Ira von Fürstenberg, and Princess Gersende d'Orléans, Marianne Bernadotte was named by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris as one of the 10 best dressed women in the world.