Archduchess Estelle of Austria was a mum to five children and was married to Archduke Carl Christian.

The news of the death of Archduchess Estelle of Austria was shared in the Carnet du Figaro bulletin which read: “Her husband, Archduke Carl Christian, their children, her parents and her in-laws are deeply saddened to announce that Archduchess Estell of Austria, nee Lapra de Saint Romain was called to God on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.”

At the time of writing, no cause of death has been disclosed for Archduchess Estelle of Austria who married Archduke Carl Christian, grandson of Emperor Charles 1, in 2007. However, according to Point De Vue, she passed away from cancer.

Archduchess Estelle of Austria was a mother to five children, Zita, Anezka, Anna, Paola and Pier-Giorgio, who was only born in 2021. A death notice in Le Figaro read on March 8, 2025 that: "The Mass of À-Dieu will be celebrated on March 11, at 2 p.m., at the Franciscan monastery of Cimiez, in Nice."

According to reports, Ava Maria was played at Archduchess Estelle of Austra’s funeral and her coffin was decorated with white flowers. Her five children attended the funeral and lit a candle before placing it on the coffin.

When it comes to royals who attended her funeral, Princess Astrid of Belgium was one of the mourners, and the likes of Prince Charles of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, Ferdinand of Habsburg, Princess Marie-Astrid of Luxembourg, and the Duke of Castro, all attended.

After marrying Archduke Carl Christian in 2007, Archduchess Estelle of Austria went to Mexico on honeymoon. The likes of Princess Marie of Orléans and Princess Astrid of Belgium attended the couple’s wedding, which took place in Montgirod, a small commune in Savoy (French Alps).

