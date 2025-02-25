Thomas Kingston was found dead at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds on February 25, 2024.

A year today, Thomas Kingston, 45, was found dead from a head injury at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds, with a gun found near his body. In January 2025, Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, warned about the effects of medication used to treat depression after Thomas Kingston took his own life.

Lady Gabriella attended her late husband Thomas Kingston’s inquest in December and in a witness statement, said: “It appears to me Tom’s impulsive action was likely provoked by an adverse reaction to the medication he had been taking in the last two weeks of his life.

“The fact that he took his own life at the home of his beloved parents, where no one else would find him, suggests the decision was the result of sudden impulse and anxious thoughts sparked by the sight of the gun in the car boot.”

What’s next for Lady Gabriella Windsor one year after the death of husband Thomas Kingston? | Getty Images

Thomas Kingston had been prescribed sertraline for anxiety and zopiclone for problems sleeping. However, he was then prescribed diazepam and citalopram. Lady Gabriella Windsor also said: “I believe anyone taking pills such as these needs to be made more aware of the side-effects to prevent any future deaths. If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone.”

After the death of Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Windsor reportedly moved back to Kensington Palace to live with her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The Daily Mail reported at the time that “They wanted Ella to be with them, and she didn't want to be alone in the home she shared with Tom. All of us are rallying round and she's going to be OK.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly enlisted the help of Lady Gabriella Windsor for her Together at Christmas carol service last year. At the service, she was seen walking side by side with the Princess of Wales’s mother, Carole Middleton.

In June of last year, Lady Gabriella sat next to Princess Anne in a carriage at Royal Ascot as she made a gradual return to public life following the death of her husband, Thomas Kinsgton. Her first public appearance was at Trooping the Colour.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 18, 2019. The wedding was attended by Queen Elizabeth II and Lady Gabriella Windsor wore a dress by Luisa Beccaria.