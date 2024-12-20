Princess Michael of Kent has revealed she can no longer perform everyday tasks, such as brushing her teeth, after breaking both wrists in a fall at her Kensington Palace home.

The 79-year-old royal, married to Prince Michael of Kent, tripped while carrying a pile of coats and used her hands to break the fall, which resulted in multiple small fractures in her wrists.

In an interview marking her upcoming 80th birthday, Princess Michael described the impact of the injury on her daily life. "So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible," she said. "I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can't use a laptop. I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started."

This accident follows a challenging year for the princess, who also underwent surgery for a heart condition diagnosed at the end of 2023. "It shocked me," she admitted, adding that she still requires daily rest to recover.

The family has faced further tragedy this year, with the sudden death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, Thomas Kingston, in February. An inquest revealed that Kingston died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound after suffering an adverse reaction to medication prescribed for mental health issues. Speaking about the loss, Princess Michael said: "We never had an inkling anything was wrong," describing Kingston as "a lovely man, so kind and thoughtful."

Despite these challenges, the family has rallied together. Lady Gabriella’s brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, and his wife, Sophie, have been particularly supportive. The family was seen attending the Royal Family’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles III, where they joined senior royals and extended family members.

Absent from the gathering were the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are spending the holidays in Norfolk and will join the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas celebrations. The lunch, a private event, is held for those not attending the festive gathering at the King’s Norfolk estate.