The treatment for King Charles’ cancer will continue into next year, it has been revealed.

A Buckingham Palace source has told the Sky News that the 76-year-old's health is being “managed” but is “moving in a positive direction”.

The monarch announced in February that he was being treated for cancer. The revelation came days after the King returned from hospital after receiving a 'corrective procedure' treatment for an enlarged prostate, which was previously described as 'benign'.

It has been reported that His Majesty intends to return to full public duties next year. This will include UK and international visits in the first half of 2025, the insider said.

'His treatment has been moving in a positive direction, as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into the new year', the Palace source said.

This week Charles hosted the annual pre-Christmas lunch for the Royal Family. The Buckingham Palace lunch is a private event for senior royals and their wider family who will not be attending Christmas celebrations at Charles’s Sandringham home.

Yesterday the Prince and Princess of Wales, who did not attend the lunch, released their Christmas card, featuring a photograph of the couple with their three children in Norfolk in a nod to Kate's own cancer battle.

It has also been made clear that William and Kate's absence from the lunch was in no way linked to Prince Andrew pulling out amid the ongoing Chinese 'spy' scandal.

William and Kate’s children George, Charlotte and Louis have been on their Christmas holidays since last Friday when Lambrook School near Windsor, which they all attend, closed until January 8.