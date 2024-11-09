The Queen is set to miss this weekend’s Remembrance events alongside King Charles and other members of the Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Camilla will not appear at either the Remembrance festival on Saturday (November 9) or the Remembrance Sunday memorial event at the Cenotaph. It comes after it was confirmed earlier this week that she had been forced to cancel engagements due to a chest infection.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events. While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

It is reported that there has been no downturn in the Queen’s health, but she is concerned about spreading illness to others.

It comes after it was confirmed that Catherine, Princess of Wales would be in attendance at Remembrance Day events alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the family. Kate’s appearance comes as she makes a gradual return to public royal duties following her cancer diagnosis and treatment earlier this year.

Prince William said earlier this week that 2024 had been “brutal” and “probably been the hardest year in my life” after both Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer. However, he said to reporters ahead of his Earthshot Awards that Kate was “doing really well”.