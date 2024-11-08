The Princess of Wales is due to attend Remembrance event with the Royal Family this weekend, following speculation over her participation.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Kate Middleton will join King Charles, her husband, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family as they mark Remembrance Sunday. She will also be in attendance for the annual Remembrance festival on Saturday (November 9).

Her confirmed attendance marks a gradual return to full royal duties following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The Princess of Wales had stepped back from duties amid treatment for her unspecified cancer diagnosis, making one high profile appearance at Trooping The Colour in June.

Catherine, Princess of Wales will attend Remembrance events alongside members of the Royal Family this weekend. | Getty Images

While she will join King Charles and William to commemorate the war dead this weekend, the Queen’s attendance remains in question. It was announced that Camilla, 77, is unwell with a chest infection earlier this week and was forced to pull out of scheduled engagement as a result.

Buckingham Palace said that her attendance at Remembrance events alongside other royals will be subject to medical advice nearer to the time.

The update on Kate comes after Prince William revealed that the past year has been “brutal” and “probably been the hardest year in my life”. Both the Princess of Wales and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer, with William saying: “Honestly, it's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life.

“So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal.”

He also gave an update on his wife’s health status during an interview before the Earthshot Awards earlier this week. He said: “She's doing really well thanks. And hopefully she is watching tonight. So cheering me on. She's been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success.”