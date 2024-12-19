Prince William recently revealed that he and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, have recently been enjoying Netflix’s Black Doves starring Keira Knightley.

Prince Andrew was not part of the Royal Family’s pre-Christmas lunch and neither were the Prince and Princess of Wales as they are already in Norfolk for the festive season. The couple were seen attending the lunch which is held at Buckingham Palace in both 2018 and 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

A royal source said: “William and Kate are already in Norfolk, as had been planned, and are looking forward to spending time with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham over Christmas.” Prince Andrew, the Duke of York however will not be with the family at Christmas and neither will his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Catherine, Princess of Wales was recently seen in public for her fourth annual Together At Christmas carol service and was joined by her husband Prince William and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis. She was also supported at the event by her siblings, James Middleton, Pippa Matthews and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas plans revealed as they miss Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch. The family were joined by their children at the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate last year. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

After an incredibly difficult year when it comes to her health, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is undoubtedly looking forward to spending Christmas with her close family. However, it looks unlikely that she will be having a quiet festive season.

When Prince William recently handed out Christmas presents to children and families at a party for 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Wiltshire, he revealed their Christmas plans and said that he will be spending it with 45 members of his family ‘all in one room.’

He also revealed that he and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had recently been watching Black Doves with Keira Knightley on Netflix and he was looking forward to walks with the family dogs when they were in Norfolk. The Prince of Wales also said: “Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready.”