Graham Craker worked for the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex when they were children.

Graham Craker, a former bodyguard to Prince William and Prince Harry, has died at the age of 77. He was with Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral when their mother, Princess Diana tragically passed away.

At the time of their mother’s death in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, Prince William was only 15 and Prince Harry was only 12. Princess Diana was only 36 when she passed away.

Graham Craker was with both Princes at their mother’s funeral and walked with them behind the late Princess Diana’s hearse. Graham Craker sat in front of a hearse carrying Diana’s body to Althorp House, where she is buried.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote about Graham Craker and said: "The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen.

"The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot.

Heartbreak for Prince William and Prince Harry as their former bodyguard Graham Craker has died, (L to R) The then Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and the then Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

"We always called him Crackers, as in Graham Crackers [sic]. We thought it was hysterical."

Graham Craker had previously been interviewed by The New York Post and said: "I was standing at the rear of the hearse and William looked up and acknowledged me.

"I looked towards him and nodded. William was comforted that I was with his mum on her final journey."

Graham Craker’s sons Graham and James paid tribute to their father and said: “He was an incredible man - our hero, our rock - and meant everything to us.

"Words can't describe the pride we feel in how he lived his life so selflessly, not only in his professional career but in his personal life, right up to the very end."

Graham Craker retired from the Metropolitan Police in 2001 after serving with them for 35 years and was awarded the Royal Victorian Order. The Royal Victorian Order was instituted by Queen Victoria back in 1896 in order to reward personal services to the monarch and her household.

In the documentary, Diana: The Day We Said Goodbye in 2017, Graham Craker said about the late Princess of Wales’s funeral that "Most of the time it was almost as if it was raining flowers. It was very poignant knowing that each of those flowers represents the emotions of somebody in the crowd.

"We tried using the windscreen wipers but the driver was finding it quite hard to see.

"I called the motorcycle escort in front and said we need to stop. I took the flowers off the bonnet and laid them beside the road."