Dutch chef Jonnie Boer ran the three Michelin-star restaurant De Librije (the Library) in the Netherlands.

On May 7, the restaurant De Librije, ran by Jonnie Boer and his wife Thérèse paid tribute to Jonnie on Instagram and wrote: “Dear friends and guests,

“We are still shocked by Jonnie's sudden passing. We've felt your love and support so much over the past week and it's been so good for us. Many thanks for this!

“Jonnie would say, “Okay, and now we’re going again. Continuing with what we were doing. Standing still is going backwards. ”

“We'll continue to inspire you and make Jonnie proud! ❤️

“Love,

“Thérèse, Jimmie, Isabelle en Nelson.”

Tributes have been paid after chef Jonnie Boer died from a pulmonary embolism at 60. President of the Jury and chef Jonnie Boer tastes a dish during the Dutch Bocuse d'Or Final gastronomic competition in Rotterdam, on September 21, 2015. Photo: ANP/AFP via Getty Images | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Jonnie Boer died at the age of 60 from a pulmonary embolism. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines also paid tribute to Jonnie on Instagram and wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of chef Jonnie Boer.

“For many years, Jonnie lent his name and culinary brilliance to our World Business Class meals. His signature dishes have delighted guests on KLM flights from Amsterdam, and our menus proudly carry his name—a tribute to a true master of his craft.

“His passion for flavour, finesse, and quality was unmatched. It was a privilege to work closely with him over the years.

“Our hearts go out to Thérèse, his children, family, culinary team, and all who loved him. 💙”

Les Patrons Cuisiniers, an Instagram page described as “the leading Dutch chefs united,” also paid tribute to Jonnie on Instagram and wrote: “The day was dyed black. Jonnie Boer, a friend, great mentor and the icon of Dutch top gastronomy has died today at the age of 60.

“The Patrons wish his wife Thérèse, their family, the full team and everyone who knew him much strength and power 🤍🕊️.”

Ron Greve took to Instagram and wrote: “Jonnie, you left the stage with a big bang and left a hole in the heart of the industry. You never cared for buzzwords like “sustainability” or “fine dining,” but somehow, you still sparked a movement in that direction. Not because you tried to change the world, but because you didn’t see any other honest way to work.

“ And isn’t that what true visionaries do? They don’t wave flags. They just do the damn thing. I once called you an artist, and you laughed me off. Ridiculous, you said. But I never stopped seeing you like one.

“You weren’t just a chef. You were a mentor. For example, to Jeroen Achtien, who mentions you over and over in his book, even to your closest friends in the industry, and anyone lucky enough to watch you work. Not only for the cooking. You showed them how to run a kitchen, how to build a business, and how to live a life outside the noise of service. We didn’t talk often but somehow, you still mentored me. Through your actions, your silence, and the words of others who held you high.

“I owe more than I knew at the time. Chefs invited me because I’d worked with you. They trusted me because you did. You told me that would happen and you were right.

“The longer I’ve worked in this world, the more I see your name as a benchmark. The gold standard. The stubborn soul who never compromised and lifted everyone around him because of it. The rascal who believed rules were made to be broken.”

According to The Times, Jonnie “married Thérèse Tausch, whom he had met at a disco when she was 16 and he was 22, proposing on a skiing holiday in Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy. She is the sommelier and maitre d’ at De Librije. They bought the business in 1992, quickly earning their first Michelin star followed by a second in 1999; their third star came in 2004.”

Jonnie is survived by his wife Thérèse and children, son Jimmie, and daughter, Isabelle.