Lee Sansum, dubbed Rambo, was one of Princess Diana’s bodyguards before her death and also protected Princes William and Harry.

Princess Diana’s bodyguard Lee Sansum has died of a heart attack at 63, his death was announced on Facebook by his wife Kate, a wellness coach and martial arts instructor. Kate wrote: “Since meeting in 1998 Lee Sansum has been my soul mate, hero and most amazing man in my world. So I’m devastated to share that he is no longer with us.”

Kate went on to write that “His huge presence will be missed around the world as much as it is in our household although his capacity for love and the skills he has shared have left a legacy that will never be lost. He’s forever loved and will always be with us. I love you more than ever ‘My Lovely Lee.”

Following her tribute, Kate has been inundated with condolences, and one person wrote: “So sorry for your loss, Lee was a great man who I had massive respect for, may he RIP,” whilst another person wrote: “Oh my goodness. I’m so sorry to be reading this! My thoughts are with all of you at this difficult time.”

A month before Princess Diana’s death, Lee Sansum accompanied her and Princes William and Harry when she stayed at the villa of Al-Fayad in St Tropez. Princess Diana on a jet ski with Prince Harry on July 17, 1997. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images | Getty Images

Lee Sansum was a former royal military police officer who not only was a former bodyguard for Princess Diana but also for Lex Slamond, the former First Minister of Scotland. Lee Sansum also worked for the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Tom Cruise.

A month before Princess Diana’s death, Lee Sansum accompanied her and Princes William and Harry when she stayed at the villa of Al-Fayad in St Tropez. According to the Daily Mail, “At the time of Diana's death, he was a part of Mohamed Al-Fayed's protection team, the owner of Hôtel Ritz Paris and formerly Harrods department store and Fulham FC and took care of her during her holiday in the south of France.”

After Lee Sansum joined Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry in St Tropez, Princess Diana wrote him a thank you letter which read: “Dear Lee, William, Harry and I very much wanted to write to thank you for taking such good care of us during our stay in Saint Tropez.

“We realise that our presence, along with that of the media, made your job enormously difficult and for that we apologise!”

“However, we all had a magical ten days- which would not have been possible without your invaluable contribution and for that, we all send our warmest possible thanks.”

The letter was signed by Diana and Princes William and Harry. In 2022, Lee Sansum revealed that he could have been in the car when Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayad were killed and said: “It could have been me in that car. We drew straws to see who would be accompanying Trevor [Rees-Jones] that weekend. When I learned they were not wearing seatbelts in the crash I understood why they didn't survive. I always insisted on it.”