Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi Fayed in Season 6 of The Crown, who was Dodi’s mother?

Samira Khashoggi was the mother of Dodi Fayed and the first wife of Mohamed Al Fayed

Avid viewers of The Crown will no doubt be absolutely delighted that Season 6 (part A) is now available to be viewed. In Peter Morgan’s first four episodes of the final series of the show, Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana and Khalid Abdalla takes on the role of Dodi Fayed. Although much has been written about Dodi Fayed and his late father, Mohamed Al Fayed, who passed away on 30 August 2023, less is known about Dodi’s mother.

Dodi’s mother was Samira Khashoggi and she was the sister of billionaire arms dealer Adnan Kashaoggi, their father had been a private doctor to the Saudi Royal Family.

Samira married Mohammed Fayed in 1954, the couple divorced a year after Dodi was born in 1955. After divorcing Mohammed, according to Town & Country, she “married Anas Yassin (also spelled Yaseen) and they moved to Beirut. Yassin was a former Saudi ambassador to the United Nations, India and Turkey.” As well as Dodi, Samira gave birth to Jumana, known as Gigi, in 1965.

After her second husband Anas died in a car accident, she married for the third time to Abdel Rahman al-Aseer, a Lebanese businessman. Samira died of a heart attack in 1986 at the age of 51 and Dodi Fayed reportedly told a friend at the time that “If it meant giving up everything I have-cars, wealth and women- I would do it to bring my mother back.”

Did Dodi Fayed have siblings?