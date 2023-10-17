Viewers were first introduced to Dodi Fayed in The Crown season 5

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Crown is set to return to Netflix for its sixth and final season this November. It will feature the storyline of Princess Diana, her relationship with Dodi Fayed and their tragic passing in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Netflix have released first look images from the new season which feature Dodi and Diana, as well as Diana on the Al-Fayed boat. They also depict some of the pair's final moments, including a still of Dodi and Diana in a car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dodi and Diana storyline is expected to feature in The Crown Part 1 which is made up of four episodes and drops in November. Part 2 is expected to see the Queen celebrate her Golden Jubilee, and cover the relationship of Prince William and Kate at the University of St Andrews.

Elizabeth Debicki will be reprising her role as Princess Diana, but who plays Dodi Fayed in The Crown and what is the Diana and Dodi storyline? Here's everything you need to know.

Who plays Dodi Fayed in The Crown?

Dodi Fayed is played by Khalid Abdalla. Viewers were first introduced to him in The Crown season 5 through his father, Mohamed al-Fayed, however in The Crown season 6 we will meet him through his friendship and growing romance with Princess Diana, who is played by Elizabeth Debicki.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed in The Crown (Photo: Netflix)

Speaking to Netflix, Abdalla said: “In some ways, Season 5 was the introduction of my character, waiting for what’s to happen in Season 6. As I returned, I had huge nerves, apart from anything else. We’re actually finally going to do this…”

What is the Diana and Dodi Fayed storyline in The Crown?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crown season 6 will address the tragic story of Diana and Dodi. The pair died together in a car crash in Paris in 1997, with the aftermath and impact on Prince William and Harry expected to feature heavily in the sixth and final series.

Speaking to Netflix, Abdalla who played Dodi, explained the amount of research that went on behind the scenes to explore the couple's love affair and relationship with the press. Abdalla said: "Their relationship, from beginning to end, was six weeks. That’s one of the things that very often shocks people.”

Whilst, The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie said: “We’re very much in the beginning of the Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed story. From the second she steps onto that boat and [you begin to see] some of those iconic images of her on the yacht, it does take you immediately to the whirlwind that was the press speculation around that romance."

Netflix have released first look photos of The Crown season 6, including shots of Dodi and Diana together, along with Diana in the Al-Fayed yacht.

Elizabeth Debicki, Khalid Abdalla as Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in The Crown (Photo: Daniel Escale/Netflix)

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown (Photo: Daniel Escale/Netflix)

Who plays Pippa Middleton in The Crown?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matilda Broadbridge will playing the role of Pippa Middleton in The Crown. The 19-year-old beat thousands of other hopefuls to land the role. Based in Bath, this will be her first ever on-screen performance. Sharing about the news on Instagram, she said: "So excited to announce that I’ll be appearing as Pippa Middleton in The Crown Netflix."

When can I watch The Crown season 6 on Netflix?