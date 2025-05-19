On Meghan Markle’s mood board to celebrate her and Prince Harry’s 7th wedding anniversary, there is a card with the words “our love story” on it.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has made a public acknowledgement of her and Prince Harry’s 7th wedding anniversary on Instagram. She shared a mood board of photographs of the couple from over the years, a card with the words “our love story” in the middle of the board.

Elsewhere on the board are candid photographs of the couple from over the years, including a baby scan photo, a close up of the couple holding hands, and of course a black and white photograph from their wedding in 2018.

Alongside the pinboard of photographs, Meghan Markle wrote: “Seven years of marriage.

“A lifetime of stories.

Meghan Markle shares unseen photos on a mood board to mark her and Prince Harry’s 7th wedding anniversary. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you.

“Happy anniversary! ❤️”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary earlier this month when they were seen enjoying a night out at Beyoncé’s concert on her Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle shared a carousel of images from the Beyoncé concert including a photograph of Prince Harry wearing a cowboy hat. The caption read: “About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love.”

It would appear that for the concert, Meghan Markle chose to wear a diamond cross necklace on a gold chain that previously belonged to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. She also wore the necklace when she and Prince Harry were in Nigeria in 2024.

For the second day of their visit to Nigeria, Meghan wore a St. Agni white strapless column linen dress and the Princess Diana cross. People magazine revealed at the time that the “delicate diamond cross on a gold chain, was a recent gift from Harry to his wife and once belonged to Princess Diana.

When Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in 2017, her engagement ring featured two diamonds from his mother Princess Diana’s personal collection. Prince Harry has previously said that he believes that his late mother would have loved Meghan if she had met her and that the two of them would have been “best friends.”