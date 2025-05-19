This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Daniel Martin, who created Meghan Markle’s wedding make-up, appeared on the first episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

For those of you who didn’t know, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s bridal make-up was created by her good friend, make-up artist Daniel Martin. Those of you who watched her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, would have recognised Daniel as he appeared on the first episode.

In the first episode of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is preparing for her friend Daniel Martin’s arrival. Not only does she make him home made bath salts, but she is seen adding flowers to a tray, as well as snacks such as truffle popcorn.

The Duchess of Sussex also explained how she and Daniel became friends and said: “When it comes to Daniel, we’ve been friends for maybe 15 years.” She then goes on to say that “When I first had my job Suits and started going to events, he did my make-up and we far transcended make-up and became friends. And he has just been in my life for the before, during, and after, shall we say. And he’s very much a mainstay.”

Daniel Martin created Meghan Markle's bridal make-up on May 19, 2018. Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Martin, who has 144K followers on Instagram, has long been a supporter of the Duchess of Sussex and on March 4, took to Instagram, to show photos of him and Meghan from the show and wrote: “From The Tig to @Netflix! Happy “With Love, Meghan” launch day friends! 🎉Whether it was the good ole days grilling on The Today Show, blogging for the site in between takes on Suits, creating a cookbook to support the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, your love language @meghan has always been food, friends and community. 🍝🫂”

“I am so happy to see you return to what has brought you so much joy and I’m incredibly honored to have been a part of it! 🥹🙏🏼

My ride or die-love you ❤️.”

What were the beauty products Daniel Martin used on Meghan Markle for her wedding?

On the March 12 episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast, Daniel Martin said: “It was a lot of Tatcha and I was with Dior, so a lot of the backstage had just launched so her whole face was pretty much Dior backstage.” Daniel Martin also said he used a Mac lip liner as “I’m a die-hard Mac lip liner devotee.”

Meghan Markle’s lip colour was reportedly Dior Addict Lip Glow in shade 004 Coral, which costs £33, and is available from Boots. For those of you who are interested in Tatcha, their Dewy Skin Cream costs £67 for 50ml.