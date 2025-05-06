Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has shared an Instagram post to celebrate her son, Prince Archie’s sixth birthday.

Meghan Markle has taken to her Instagram to share a tribute to her son Prince Archie in honour of her son, Prince Archie’s sixth birthday. The Duchess of Sussex shared a photograph of her and Prince Harry’s son Prince Archie from the back of him and People magazine reported that “The snap showed Archie from behind as he watched the sun, centered so it created a radiant glow around his head, set into the ocean from a balcony.”

The caption read: “Our son. Our sun.

“Happy 6th birthday to Archie!

“Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?

“(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special ❤️).”

Following Prince Harry losing a legal challenge over his security in the UK, he spoke to the BBC and revealed that he "would love a reconciliation" with the Royal Family, but also added that the King "won't speak to me because of this security stuff." In response, Buckingham Palace said: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

Prince Harry also revealed in the BBC interview that "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he added, but had now "forgiven" them.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.”

Will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever show photos of their children?

In the last few weeks Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex,shared a black and white photograph of the back of Prince Harry holding Prince Archie’s hand and carrying Princess Lilibet on her shoulders. On April 27, she showed photographs of the back of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as she tended roses. She captioned the photo: “Sunday kind of love…with my little loves.”

At this stage, it is likely that the Duchess of Sussex will continue to only share photos of the backs of her children.