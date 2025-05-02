Although she is only 10 years old, Princess Charlotte’s fashion looks are already being slavishly looked at and followed around the world. Since she was a little girl, she has been compared to her late great grandmother, Elizabeth II, when it comes to her looks and demeanour, but I feel that she is already starting to emulate her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, when it comes to her carefully chosen outfits.

When Princess Charlotte joined her mother Catherine, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon in 2023, body expert Judi James told OK! Magazine that “Watching Kate’s Wimbledon outing with Charlotte gave us a glimpse into how she’s actively mentoring her daughter for royal life. Their mother/daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship, similar to William’s relationship with their son, George."

Judi James also said that “The bonds between Kate and Charlotte are visible from the natural—and often subliminal—mirroring, which shows them in similar poses and using similar gestures too." It wasn’t only the body language that was similar between Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon, but that Princess Charlotte also chose to wear sunglasses as she was obviously keen to emulate her mum who opted to wear them too.

Over the years, it would seem that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has often chosen outfits for Princess Charlotte that either tie in with her choice of look when it comes to style and colour. For Trooping the Colour 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a navy and white Jenny Packham dress.

When it came to Princess Charlotte’s Trooping the Colour 2024 outfit, she wore a navy and cream sailor dress that coordinated perfectly with her mother’s look. Another time when Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales have opted for similar looks is at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church in 2024. Catherine, Princess of Wales accessorised her outfit with a tartan scarf and Princess Charlotte wore a tartan coat.

Here are Princess Charlotte and Princess Catherine’s top 10 Mini-Me looks

1 . From left to right: Princess Charlotte and her mum at Trooping the Colour, King Charles's coronation and the Together At Christmas' Carol Service in 2024 Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has chosen outfits for Princess Charlotte that emulate her own looks | Getty Images Share

2 . (L-R) Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024 When it came to Princess Charlotte’s Trooping the Colour 2024 outfit, she wore a navy and cream sailor dress that coordinated perfectly with her mother’s look | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . The then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the then Prince George of Cambridge and the then Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron near Victoria international airport on September 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada Princess Charlotte and her mum were once again blue in Canada in 2016 | Getty Images Share