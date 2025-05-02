Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday hike photo shows why she is following in footsteps of sporty mum Kate

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

2 minutes ago

A new photo of Princess Charlotte to mark her 10th birthday was taken by her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales during a trip to Cumbria.

Kensington Palace has released a photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, to mark her 10th birthday. The photograph was taken by the Princess of Wales on a trip to Cumbria and was taken using an iPhone.

The message, and photo which was released on the Kensington Palace social media channels, read: “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” followed with a heart emoji. Following the release of the photograph and birthday message, the radio and TV presenter Jenni Falconer responded with a red heart emoji.

One fan wrote: “What a darling photo! Happy birthday Princess Charlotte,” whilst another wrote: “Happy birthday to beautiful Princess Charlotte!” followed by a red heart emoji. Another fan commented on how much Princess Charlotte looks like her father, Prince William, but in many ways, she is following in the footsteps of her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales when it comes to her outfits and poses and is fast becoming a Mini-Me.

It would seem that Princess Charlotte is not only emulating her mother when it comes to her outfits, but she seems to have inherited her sporting ability (if the 10th birthday hike photo is anything to go by). In the photograph to mark her 10th birthday, Princess Charlotte is seen in a camouflage jacket and back pack.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always been considered one of the sportiest members of the royal family and was captain of the girls' field hockey team when she was at Marlborough College. Since she has married into the royal family, she has shown her sporting prowess on a number of occasions. NationalWorld takes a look at all the times she has shown her athletic side and how Princess Charlotte is following in her footsteps.

It would seem that Princess Charlotte has inherited the sporty ability of her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales

1. Princess Charlotte is following in the footsteps of her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, when it comes to sport

Watched by her mother Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023 in London, England

2. Princess Charlotte has tried her hand at archery

Watched by her mother Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023 in London, England | Getty Images

The then Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Salthill GAA club and participate in some hurling and gaelic football on the third day of their first official visit to Ireland on March 5, 2020 in Galway, Ireland.

3. The then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge participated in some hurling and gaelic football on March 5, 2020 in Galway, Ireland

The then Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Salthill GAA club and participate in some hurling and gaelic football on the third day of their first official visit to Ireland on March 5, 2020 in Galway, Ireland. | Getty Images

The then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays a stroke of golf during a visit to meet young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre, in Durham, north east England on April 27, 2021

4. The then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge playing golf

The then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays a stroke of golf during a visit to meet young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre, in Durham, north east England on April 27, 2021 | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

