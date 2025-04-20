Catherine, Princess of Wales was set to be joined by her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the Easter Sunday 2025 service. She was unable to attend the Easter Sunday 2024 service due to her ongoing cancer treatment and Prince William and their children did not attend either, preferring to spend the day privately coming to terms with her diagnosis.

However, it has now been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales will spend the Bank Holiday Weekend at their country residence, Anmer Hall with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Catherine, Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton might join them in their family celebrations.

Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has worn some very stylish outfits for the Easter Sunday service. In 2023 she opted for a royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress and Lock & Co. It would seem blue is Catherine, Princess of Wales’s preferred choice of colour for Easter as she opted for another shade of blue in 2022.

In 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales looked incredibly chic in a pastel blue Emilia Wickstead coat dress and Jane Taylor headband. She accessorised with an Emmy London clutch and earrings by Cassandra Goad.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catherine, Princess of Wales did not attend the Easter Sunday service in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, she once again opted for blue and chose a pale blue Alexander McQueen coat dress, hat by Jane Corbett and Emmy London clutch.

Catherine, Princess of Wales had previously worn this look for the Easter services in Sydney, Australia in 2014. Take a look at Catherine, Princess of Wales’s Easter looks over the years.

1 . Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2023, 2022 and 2019 Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has favoured blue for the Easter Sunday service | Getty Images Share

2 . (L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 In 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales, opted for a royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress and matching Lock & Co. hat | Getty Images Share

3 . The then Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attend the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2022 in Windsor, England. In 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales looked incredibly chic in a pastel blue Emilia Wickstead coat dress and Jane Taylor headband | Getty Images Share