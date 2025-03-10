Catherine, Princess of Wales, last attended the Commonwealth Day Service with Prince William in 2023 as she was forced to skip it last year as she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Two months prior to the Commonwealth Day Service in 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was recovering from abdominal surgery but at the time of the Commonwealth Day Service, her cancer diagnosis had not yet been revealed.

Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has always chosen striking outfits for the Commonwealth Day Service and her outfit in 2023 was no exception. She looked incredibly chic in an Erdem navy peplum jacket with a matching midi skirt; the outfit was from the label’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

For the occasion, Catherine, Princess of Wales also wore a clutch by Emmy London, and her earrings, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, were a set of double-drop sapphire and diamonds. In 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales, opted for a bold blue coatdress by Catherine Walker and accessorised with a pillbox hat by the same designer.

In 2020, Catherine, Princess of Wales once again chose Catherine Walker and opted for a red coat by the designer, the Commonwealth Day in 2020 was of particular significance as it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last public event before they stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

Take a look at some of Catherine Princess of Wales’s Commonwealth Day outfits over the years…

1 . Catherine Princess of Wales in 2023, 2022 and 2021 Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has chosen some beautiful outfits for the Commonwealth Day Service | Getty Images Share

2 . Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she departs after attending the Commonwealth Day service ceremony, at Westminster Abbey, in London, on March 13, 2023 In 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales, opted for a very chic Erdem navy peplum jacket with a matching skirt | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . The then Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak with a priest as they leave the Westminster Abbey, in London, after the Commonwealth Day service ceremony, on March 14, 2022. The then Duchess of Cambridge opted for a royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress in 2022 | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Share