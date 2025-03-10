Catherine, Princess of Wales, last attended the Commonwealth Day Service with Prince William in 2023 as she was forced to skip it last year as she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Two months prior to the Commonwealth Day Service in 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was recovering from abdominal surgery but at the time of the Commonwealth Day Service, her cancer diagnosis had not yet been revealed.
Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has always chosen striking outfits for the Commonwealth Day Service and her outfit in 2023 was no exception. She looked incredibly chic in an Erdem navy peplum jacket with a matching midi skirt; the outfit was from the label’s pre-fall 2023 collection.
For the occasion, Catherine, Princess of Wales also wore a clutch by Emmy London, and her earrings, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, were a set of double-drop sapphire and diamonds. In 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales, opted for a bold blue coatdress by Catherine Walker and accessorised with a pillbox hat by the same designer.
In 2020, Catherine, Princess of Wales once again chose Catherine Walker and opted for a red coat by the designer, the Commonwealth Day in 2020 was of particular significance as it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last public event before they stepped back as senior members of the royal family.
Take a look at some of Catherine Princess of Wales’s Commonwealth Day outfits over the years…