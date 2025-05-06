After Prince Harry revealed that he would ‘love a reconciliation’ with the royal family, his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex shared a black and white photograph of Prince Harry carrying Princess Lilibet on his shoulders, whilst holding the hand of Prince Archie who is celebrating turning six today. On April 27, she also shared photos of her children in colour. Although Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie’s faces were not visible, their red hair was evident, showing they have both taken after their father, Prince Harry.

Prince Archie also looks remarkably similar to Prince Harry when he was a baby and when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex said: "There are little moments where it [their British accent] comes out because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him [Harry] and I think it’s adorable.”

Whilst Prince Archie is compared to his father Prince Harry, his cousin Princess Charlotte, who has just turned 10, is compared to both her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her father, Prince William, when it comes to her looks, poses and outfits.

In October 2022, when Prince Harry spoke to winners of the WellChild Awards, he revealed that "Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great." Just days after the birth of Prince Archie, Prince Harry told reporters that “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been what, two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

In his Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus, Prince Harry talked about what Archie wanted to be when he grew up and he revealed that "Some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot.” Prince Harry went on to say that “But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most.”

When he turned 40, Prince Harry told the BBC that "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," and also revealed that "Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

1 . From left to right: The late Princess Diana with Prince Harry as a baby, Prince Archie with his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Prince Archie when he was born It would seem that Prince Archie is taking after his father, Prince Harry when it comes to his looks | Getty Images Share

2 . Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their newborn son, Archie Harrison | Getty Images Share

3 . The then Prince Charles and Princess Diana with the newly born Prince Harry outside the Lindo Wing The then Prince and Princess of Wales with their newborn baby, Prince Harry | Getty Images Share