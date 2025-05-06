Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cressida Bonas paid tribute to husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley on the occasion of her birthday.

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has paid a birthday tribute to husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. She took to Instagram to share photos of them together with the caption: “Happy birthday to my dream guy 💫.” Following her birthday tribute, the couple have been inundated with well wishes and one fan wrote: “Happy birthday , my fellow Taurus Harry. I wish you are always truly happy, healthy, blessed and to live your life beautifully. Congratulations for your many achievements and for your wonderful family with Cressida....!!!! I wish the new member of your family brings a lot of joy and good luck to all of you....!!!!! 🌟🌝😍🌸🎂🧸🥂🎊🎁✨🎈,” whilst another wrote: “You are such a gorgeous young couple/family. 😍”

In August 2019, Cressida Bonas announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth-Stanley and the couple married in a private wedding ceremony and she gave birth to their son Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley in late 2022. The couple reportedly chose James as his middle name in tribute to Harry’s brother James Wentworth-Stanley who died by suicide in 2006.

Cressida Bonas shares a birthday tribute to husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, has she had their baby? | AFP via Getty Images

Cressida Bonas has suffered her own family heartache when her sister Pandora Cooper-Key died at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer in July 2023. Cressida Bonas took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her sister and wrote: “I’ll look for you in the markets where we walked arm in arm. Amongst the ancient trees, I’ll talk and ask them where you are. I’ll find you in the expression of a Pekingese, in pots of honey, pretty hats, and in the eyes of your two boys.

“I’ll hear you say things like, “I’m happy as a tick,” and “I think you’re mad as a goose.” I’ll search for your humour, even on the darkest days.

“When courage is needed, I’ll call for you, hoping you’ll come by. I’ll seek you in the mountains you fearlessly climbed and skied. When the evening sun kisses the ocean, I’m sure I’ll see you there. I will find you in the colours of life and moments of mischief.

“I’ll search for you in the stars and wherever there is dancing. I will turn the music up and dance more than ever before. I’ll look for you in my dreams where you’ll say, “Hi Smally,” and tell me where you’ve been.

“Then one day, I’ll remember you said in one of your final days, “I don’t know what all the fuss is about, I ain’t going nowhere…” And I’ll realise, I never had to look for you at all. You were right here beside me all along, because, my darling sister, my heart is forever tied to yours.

Pandora Cooper-Key ~ 1973-2024 🦋.”

Cressida’s second baby was due towards the end of April, so it is more than likely she has given birth.